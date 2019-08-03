|
In Loving Memory of Norman Ernest Hickerson and Margaret Marie Baird
Norman was born 99 years ago on Aug 5, 1920 at the family farm in Doctor's Inlet, FL. He was the son of Samuel Ernest Hickerson and Mabel Evelyn Strode. Norman married Margaret Marie Baird at the age of 19; she was 16 years old. In 1949, at the age of 29, Norman moved his wife and daughters to Apopka, FL and began a business that became Hickerson Flowers, Inc. Norman was a successful nurseryman and farmer-- an innovator holding many patents in the field of horticulture. He passed away on Mar 31, 2016, after a long illness of several years in which his daughters and their families provided love, care and comfort. At his request, a private graveside service was held. Norman's children are daughter Nancy Marie Kanjorski, Sr., wife of Congressman Paul Kanjorski, granddaughter Dr. Nancy Marie Kanjorski Bradley; daughter Carol Ann Cox, wife of Robert Bruce Cox, grandchildren Robert Norman Cox and Karen Elizabeth Cox; daughter Dr. Constance Evelyn Cain, grandchildren Nathaniel Preston Cain, Laura Evelyn Cain; daughter Margaret Lillian Schmitz, husband Theodore Joseph Schmitz III, grandchildren Theodore Joseph Schmitz IV, Julianne Esther Schmitz Montgomery, and Jonathan Thomas Schmitz. There are nine great grandchildren. Our dearly loved mother, Margaret, passed away on Dec 11, 1993 and was interred at Edgewood-Greenwood Cemetery in Apopka. Norman was interred at Pine Forest Cemetery in Mount Dora, FL. Margaret and Norman were married 37 years. NE Hickerson Estate, Lake Co. FL.
