Norman E Singletary, born in 1927, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on January 21, 2020.
Born in Lake Worth, FL, he grew up in West Palm Beach, and graduated from Palm Beach HS and University of Florida, where he was a member of Sigma Tau professional fraternity. He served in the US Navy and US Army Reserves. Working as an aeronautical/aerospace engineer for Glenn L Martin/Martin Marietta, he retired in 1989 as Manager, In-flight Configurations, Pershing II project.
After retiring, he served as an Orange County Master Gardener for 25 years and enjoyed cultivating orchids and roses. Co-founder of Boy Scout Troop 44, he also served as Scout Master. A man of many interests, his other hobbies included flying/aviation, fishing, boating, HAM radio, building models, genealogy, and travel, including summer vacations in Sanibel and Black Mountain. He loved music and played jazz piano. A long-time member of Pershing Avenue Christian Church, he enjoyed singing in the choir.
He always put his family first. Norm is survived by Mae, his beloved wife of 67 years, daughters Carol Proctor (Bill) and Susan Harrison (Alan), sons Norman and John (Bonnie); grandchildren Joel Harrison, Will Proctor (Chelsey), Elizabeth Harrison (Billy Keeton), Abby and Samantha Singletary; great-grandchildren Matix and Ava; niece Shirley Graf (Bob) and their children Heather and Jeremy.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2/8/20 at Conway United Methodist Church, 3401 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL 32812. Visitation 10am, service 11am, reception following. The family invites you to wear blue, his favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to International Essential Tremor Foundation or Pershing Avenue Christian Church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020