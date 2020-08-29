Norman H. Beier, Jr, 84, of Ocoee, FL passed away on August 24, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1935 in Centralia, IL to the late Norman and Farrell (Tevis) Beier, Sr. and came to Central Florida with his family and settled in Lockhart in 1943. As a teenager, he achieved the highest honor of Eagle Scout, enjoyed hunting and fishing and playing baseball. He was a member of the Edgewater Eagles high school baseball team, from where he graduated in 1954.



Norman was a devoted family man, who loved being a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, and family gatherings were the most special of times for him. He was always "there and willing to lend a hand" for his family. From offering advice to helping build a house (and everything in between), you could always count on him.



Norman was an outdoorsman. He loved fishing and sports, particularly baseball, and along the way he coached all levels of Little League teams.



His favorite hobby was learning to grow and care for orchids. For many years, he was an active member of the Greater Orlando Orchid Society, where he met several members that became great friends. He loved gifting orchids to those who admired them.



He was a skilled sheet metal tradesman and also skilled in facilities and equipment maintenance, retiring from Crown Cork & Seal in 2000.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Kirk and his beloved wife of 58 years, Loretta (Holley) Beier. Survivors include sons, Bill (Debbie) Beier, Ben (Angie) Beier and Neal (Melonie) Beier; sister Charlene (Charles) Brazzeal; five grandchildren and two great grandsons. Visitation will be held at 10 am, Sunday, Sept. 6 at Woodlawn Funeral Home with the Service at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home, Gotha, FL 34734.



