Otho "Jim" Craddock, 96, of Spartanburg, SC, went to be with the Lord, Monday, April 13, 2020. Born December 13, 1923, in Malden, Missouri, Jim was son of the late Alfred & Leora Babb Craddock. He was predeceased in 2007 by his wife of 58 years, Ernestine Craddock and in 2018 by grandson Jonathan Craddock. Jim is survived by his wife of 8 years, Mary Craddock, 6 children, Leonard Cornell (Linda), Carmaletta Huscusson, Jim Craddock, Garry Craddock (Patricia), Wanda Morgan (Jeffrey), and step-daughter, Marla Baldree (Daryl); 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren, along with his loving extended family. Jim served in the US Navy aboard the USS Bagley in WWII. After discharge, he worked in trucking until retiring. He was a member of the Church of God and served actively for many years. He enjoyed fishing, travel, church and family gatherings. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned later. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.jwwoodwardfuneralhome.com

