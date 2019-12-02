Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen J. Harden Funeral Home
1800 North Donnelly Street
Mount Dora, FL 32757
(352) 383-8178
Resources
More Obituaries for Otto Hurd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otto William"Bill" Hurd Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Otto William"Bill" Hurd Jr. Notice
Otto William Hurd, JR., (Bill), 80, passed away on Friday November 29, 2019.

Bill was born on March 17, 1939 in Warren Ohio to Otto W. Hurd, and Julia S. Hurd, (Fantt). As a young man Bill spent his time hunting, fishing, playing basketball and helping build the family honey business. Bill graduated as salutatorian from Chalker High School, Southington Ohio in 1957. After graduation Bill took over the family bee business, Hurd Apiaries, which has thrived over the years and is now operated by his son Rodney.

He married Sonia Marie Koches on August 5, 1961. Sonia passed away in January of this year.

Bill is survived by his two children Julieann Klein and Rodney (Kerrie) Hurd, five grandchildren Michelle (Austin) Pons, Michael (Joane) Klein, Charissa (Jason) Evenson, Jared Getzlaff, Lacey Block, six great grandchildren River, Preston, Conner, Lucas, James and Olivia, and his sister Wanda Hope Berry.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 at Allen J. Harden Funeral Home, 1800 North Donnelly Street Mount Dora, Florida. Visitation is at 10:00 with services at 11:00, burial will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery, Mt. Dora.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otto's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -