Palma P. Bourgoin

Palma P. Bourgoin Notice
Palma P. Bourgoin, 78, passed away in her family home surrounded by her loved ones on September 19, 2019. Mrs. Bourgoin was born Nov 11, 1940 in New York. She was a resident of Orlando, Florida for over 50 years before moving with her son Anthony and his family to Houston, Texas in 2012. She is survived by her sister Joan Swearingen; her two sons Anthony and Richard; their spouses; five grandchildren Palma Hope, Vincent, Alicia, Amanda, and Alexandra; and two great-grandchildren William and Christopher.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
