On August 1, 2020, Rosaria Iannelli went home to the Lord. She was 88. Her husband, Paolo Iannelli, preceded her on July 5, 2010. She kept his ashes as she wished to be buried together. They were married for fifty six years.



Paolo and Rosaria wedded on February 11, 1954 and immigrated to the United States in 1954. They were both from Sicily. He was from the town of Caccamo, she was from the town of Termini Imerese. He served in the Italian Military. Afterwards he had multiple businesses , Barber Shops and Travel Agencies. She worked as a seamstress and after having grandkids, worked in the daycare that her grandkids attended.



They left behind four sons and their wives, Joe and Mary, Victor and Vickie, Paul and Carmen and Don and Becky. Their sixteen grandchildren, twenty five great grandkids, and one great-great granddaughter.



Rose had five siblings, Anna, Josephine, Mary, Stanley and Peter. Paolo had two siblings, Tom and Josephine, they touched many others that loved them dearly.



A service will be held at Saint Isaac's Catholic Church, follow by the interment at the Greenwood Cemetery both in Orlando.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store