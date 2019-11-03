|
Parker Oakes Anthony, 24 left this world on 10/31/19. He recently moved to Sorrento, FL from Mount Dora, FL where he grew up. He is deeply missed by his parents Patrick Mark Anthony and Tracy Lebo Anthony, brother Mason Reid Anthony, aunts Debbie Van Antwerp and Gini Anthony, uncles Tim Van Antwerp, Al Gibilisco, and Jeff Lebo, cousins Michele and Reagan Gallagher, Hannah, Samantha, and Carson Gibilisco, and many friends and former martial arts students. He graduated Mount Dora High School in 2013 and The UCF College of Business in 2017. While attending college, Parker earned his third Dan black belt in Tae Kwon Do and worked as an instructor for the Family Marital Arts Center in Mount Dora. After graduation, Parker was a Customer Service Coordinator at Kronos Incorporated in Maitland, FL. Parker enjoyed gaming, travel, fishing, and spending time with friends and family. The family has asked in lieu of flowers that donations can be sent to the Family Martial Arts Center at 3755 Lake Center Drive Mount Dora, FL 32757 for The Parker Anthony Scholarship Fund.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019