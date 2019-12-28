Home

Parker Wilson Harrington

Parker Wilson Harrington Notice
Parker Wilson Harrington, 78, of Orlando, passed away on December 27, 2019. Born in Arkansas to the late Rev. Prentice and Esther Harrington, he is one of five boys. After graduating from Greenbrier HS in Arkansas, Parker served his country honorably in the United States Army. Parker was an inspirational, God-fearing man, dedicated father, faithful friend, business owner, and avid golfer. His influence was immeasurable in many people's lives and he will be missed.

He is survived by his sons, Jeff, Mike, David (Holly), and Doug Harrington; grandchildren, Steven, Jonathon, Jack, Sylvia, Lena and Tom Harrington; brothers, Charles (Daphne), David (Tina), Bob, and Mark; and many nephews and nieces.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelical Association at billygraham.org, or mailed to 1 Billy Graham Pkwy. Charlotte, NC 28201.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
