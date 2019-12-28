Orlando Sentinel Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
895 S Goldenrod Rd
Orlando, FL 32822
(407) 277-4227
Resources
More Obituaries for Parker Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Parker Wilson Harrington

Add a Memory
Parker Wilson Harrington Notice
Parker Wilson Harrington, 78, of Orlando, passed away on December 27, 2019. Born in Arkansas to the late Rev. Prentice and Esther Harrington, he is one of five boys. After graduating from Greenbrier HS in Arkansas, Parker served his country honorably in the United States Army. Parker was an inspirational, God-fearing man, dedicated father, faithful friend, business owner, and avid golfer. His influence was immeasurable in many people's lives and he will be missed.

He is survived by his sons, Jeff, Mike, David (Holly), and Doug Harrington; grandchildren, Steven, Jonathon, Jack, Sylvia, Lena and Tom Harrington; brothers, Charles (Daphne), David (Tina), Bob, and Mark; and many nephews and nieces.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelical Association at billygraham.org, or mailed to 1 Billy Graham Pkwy. Charlotte, NC 28201.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Parker's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
Download Now