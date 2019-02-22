|
Pat Nash, Resident of Altamonte Springs, FL. formerly of Orlando passed away July 17th, 2018. He was formerly a member of Sanlando United Methodist Church. Pat attended public schools in Orange County FL attained the honor or Eagle Scout and graduated from the Citadel in SC. in 1953 and was in the US Army for two years.Pat spent most of his career in construction and land development and was project manager over multiple projects for the Deltona Corporation in Brooksville FL.and later retired as VP at CA Meyer Paving and Construction in Orlando.Pat Leaves behind Peggy (Siewert) Nash, his loving wife of 62 years, 3 children Sandra (leBlanc) Nash, Scott Nash and Kelly Nash and 5 grandchildren.Pat was preceded in death by his Brother Jack Nash and child Michael Patrick Nash
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019