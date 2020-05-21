Pat O'Brien
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pat O'Brien, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at the age of 86 on May 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. Pat loved to teach kids how to swim and she loved helping people through her counseling.

Pat was adored by her brother (Father Gene Charman of Connecticut) and her 7 children – Mike (Sandy), Sharon (Charlie), Eileen (Scot), Heather, Diana (Rainer), Kelly (Jennifer) and Mary. Her 9 grandchildren also adored their Nana – Clare, Sam, Harrison, Tanner, Matthew, Madeline, Sutton, Michael and Fischer. Her spirit lives on in all our hearts and her legacy of love of family, kindness, joy and laughter will be with us always. "Love to all".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved