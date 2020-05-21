Pat O'Brien, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at the age of 86 on May 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. Pat loved to teach kids how to swim and she loved helping people through her counseling.



Pat was adored by her brother (Father Gene Charman of Connecticut) and her 7 children – Mike (Sandy), Sharon (Charlie), Eileen (Scot), Heather, Diana (Rainer), Kelly (Jennifer) and Mary. Her 9 grandchildren also adored their Nana – Clare, Sam, Harrison, Tanner, Matthew, Madeline, Sutton, Michael and Fischer. Her spirit lives on in all our hearts and her legacy of love of family, kindness, joy and laughter will be with us always. "Love to all".



