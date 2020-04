Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia (Pat) Rodgers, retired and long resident of Winter Park, Fl, died on April 11th at the age of 83. Pat is survived by her children, Jeff And John; her grandchildren Skyler and Jake. She predeceased by her sister, Diane; her mother Agnes and father Johnny. Burial services will be held at a future date in Springfield, OH.

Would you like to Send Flowers