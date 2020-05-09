Patricia Ann Griffith Fox
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Griffith Fox, 90, of Orange City began her journey to her Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 7, 2020. She was born on February 5, 1930, in Washington, D.C., to the late Earl and Vea Griffith.

Patricia moved to Lake Mary in 1961, moved away in 1963 and moved back in 1975. In 2018 she sold the family home and moved to Orange City. She was a member of the Sallie Harrsion Chapter, DAR, Lake Mary Women's Club, Lake Mary and Seminole County Historical Societies and her favorite charity, Chapter AX, P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Meeting Pat in Heaven is her husband, Raymond George Fox, Jr.

She is survived by her loving family; daughter, Caroline Anderson (Hampton); sons, Raymond Fox III and Earl Fox; sister, Dorothea Stilwell; granddaughter, Patricia Anderson; grandson, Michael Anderson; great grandson, Luke Joseph Del Bene as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday at 12:30 P.M. Funeral Service will begin at 1:30 P.M. both Baldwin Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel in Sanford. Interment will immediately follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Lake Mary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 9 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
12:30 AM
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Funeral service
1:30 PM
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Interment
Oaklawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
5000 COUNTY ROAD 46A
Sanford, FL 32771
4073224263
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved