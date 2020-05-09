Patricia Ann Griffith Fox, 90, of Orange City began her journey to her Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 7, 2020. She was born on February 5, 1930, in Washington, D.C., to the late Earl and Vea Griffith.



Patricia moved to Lake Mary in 1961, moved away in 1963 and moved back in 1975. In 2018 she sold the family home and moved to Orange City. She was a member of the Sallie Harrsion Chapter, DAR, Lake Mary Women's Club, Lake Mary and Seminole County Historical Societies and her favorite charity, Chapter AX, P.E.O. Sisterhood.



Meeting Pat in Heaven is her husband, Raymond George Fox, Jr.



She is survived by her loving family; daughter, Caroline Anderson (Hampton); sons, Raymond Fox III and Earl Fox; sister, Dorothea Stilwell; granddaughter, Patricia Anderson; grandson, Michael Anderson; great grandson, Luke Joseph Del Bene as well as numerous extended family members and friends.



Visitation will be held Saturday at 12:30 P.M. Funeral Service will begin at 1:30 P.M. both Baldwin Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel in Sanford. Interment will immediately follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Lake Mary.



