It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Ann Key announces her passing after a battle with cancer on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the age of 77. Patricia was pre-deceased by her husband, John Key. Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her 8 children: Rebecca Mosteller, Cynthia Jones, John Key Jr., Teresa Silberman, James Key, Randall Key, David Key, and Candy Hall. Patricia will also be fondly remembered by her 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Turman. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date with the family.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019