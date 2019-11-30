Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Community Funeral Home & Sunset Cremations
910 W. Michigan Street
Orlando, FL 32805
(407) 841-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Key
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Key

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Key Notice
It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Ann Key announces her passing after a battle with cancer on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the age of 77. Patricia was pre-deceased by her husband, John Key. Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her 8 children: Rebecca Mosteller, Cynthia Jones, John Key Jr., Teresa Silberman, James Key, Randall Key, David Key, and Candy Hall. Patricia will also be fondly remembered by her 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Turman. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date with the family.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -