Patty loved life and wasn't afraid of anything. She enjoyed travel, cruising, camping and fishing. She loved to see and visit new places and to meet new people. She was afraid of heights so when she saw the Grand Canyon, she wouldn't get out of the car to see into the canyon. She was a wonderful mother to her two sons Danny and Bob. Sittie loved her grandchildren and enjoyed all of their activities, sports and everything they did. She was the greatest thing that ever happened to her husband of 50 years – she completed him.
Patty and Terry eloped in 1970 (same thing her mother and father had done) and had a wonderful marriage. Her nickname was "Stormalong". About six months into their marriage she blew up at Terry, listing in chronological order everything she was not happy with – she blew up like a storm, hence the nickname "Stormalong".
Patty was a very special person; she could put people at ease and make them feel comfortable. Patty had a wonderful smile and she lit up the room with it. She was a great cook and made the best apple pies, all from scratch. We will miss them because they were always made for birthdays, instead of cakes, and for all of the holidays.
Patty worked in the guidance department at Walker Middle School and Dr. Phillips High School. After Terry opened his engineering practice Patty worked with him. Patty was a mother to all the engineers and made work seem more like home. She never forgot birthdays and was always ready with a hug and a kiss and a box of cupcakes.
She was the youngest of three children born to William R. George and Alice S. George. Patty was very proud of her Lebanese heritage. All four of her grandparents emigrated to the United States in the early 1900's.
She is survived by her brother Dr. William R. George II (Lynda) and her sister Louise Bohné (Mark). She was born on September 10, 1949 in West Palm Beach, Florida and grew up in Delray Beach, Florida.
Patty passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020. She leaves behind her beloved husband Terry, sons James Daniel Johnson and Robert George Johnson and his wife Blanca and grandchildren Isabel, Bobby Jr. and Luke. She had great love for all of her cousins and her nieces and nephews. She was cherished and loved by her family and will surely be missed.
Arrangements under the direction of DeGusipe Funeral Home, Ocoee, FL. For service times please visit www.degusipe.com
Patty and Terry eloped in 1970 (same thing her mother and father had done) and had a wonderful marriage. Her nickname was "Stormalong". About six months into their marriage she blew up at Terry, listing in chronological order everything she was not happy with – she blew up like a storm, hence the nickname "Stormalong".
Patty was a very special person; she could put people at ease and make them feel comfortable. Patty had a wonderful smile and she lit up the room with it. She was a great cook and made the best apple pies, all from scratch. We will miss them because they were always made for birthdays, instead of cakes, and for all of the holidays.
Patty worked in the guidance department at Walker Middle School and Dr. Phillips High School. After Terry opened his engineering practice Patty worked with him. Patty was a mother to all the engineers and made work seem more like home. She never forgot birthdays and was always ready with a hug and a kiss and a box of cupcakes.
She was the youngest of three children born to William R. George and Alice S. George. Patty was very proud of her Lebanese heritage. All four of her grandparents emigrated to the United States in the early 1900's.
She is survived by her brother Dr. William R. George II (Lynda) and her sister Louise Bohné (Mark). She was born on September 10, 1949 in West Palm Beach, Florida and grew up in Delray Beach, Florida.
Patty passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020. She leaves behind her beloved husband Terry, sons James Daniel Johnson and Robert George Johnson and his wife Blanca and grandchildren Isabel, Bobby Jr. and Luke. She had great love for all of her cousins and her nieces and nephews. She was cherished and loved by her family and will surely be missed.
Arrangements under the direction of DeGusipe Funeral Home, Ocoee, FL. For service times please visit www.degusipe.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.