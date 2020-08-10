1/
Patricia Jean Meier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia J. Meier, 80, passed away July 29th, 2020 in Oakland, FL. She was born in Detroit, MI on April 28, 1940. Preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Meier, she is survived by her sister, Carol Lipsit, her six children, Kenneth King (Susan), Rex King, Royce King, Wayne King (Amy), Patrice Tindall (Glenn), Gregory King, 17 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. This tremendous loss is felt deeply by her entire family, and she will be missed dearly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved