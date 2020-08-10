Patricia J. Meier, 80, passed away July 29th, 2020 in Oakland, FL. She was born in Detroit, MI on April 28, 1940. Preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Meier, she is survived by her sister, Carol Lipsit, her six children, Kenneth King (Susan), Rex King, Royce King, Wayne King (Amy), Patrice Tindall (Glenn), Gregory King, 17 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. This tremendous loss is felt deeply by her entire family, and she will be missed dearly.



