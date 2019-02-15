Patricia L. Jordan was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 4, 1928 to Elsie and Lester Sweder. She graduated from high school and attended several semesters at Northwestern University. Several years later on a visit to her mother's home in Key Largo, Florida, she met her future husband Philip who was stationed in Key West, Florida at the submarine base. After spending 59 years together, Philip preceded Patricia in death on July 4, 2013.The Jordan's operated a successful Tupperware Distributorship for over 30 years in Orlando, Florida. Upon retiring from Tupperware Patricia worked for the Guardian Ad Litem program that represented abused and neglected children. It was during this time that she became interested in the NICU at the now Winnie Palmer Hospital where she helped care for babies since 2000. During this time she received many awards including the Hometown Hero Award and the Presidential Award for her many years of service.She loved to travel with her beloved husband and made many friends around the world as well as in the United States. It was with great joy that they traveled to Europe in December to visit the Christmas Markets in Germany. They made 12 trips to Europe making friends along the way.A member of St. John Lutheran Church for many years has helped to keep her faith in God strong after overcoming several personal illnesses and challenges.She is survived by two daughters, Leslie Travis (Jim) of College Park and Susan Powell of Orlando, 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Memorial gifts may be sent to the NICU at Winnie Palmer Hospital 93 W. Miller St. Orlando, Fl. 32806. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019