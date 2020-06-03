Patricia Lee Scott Santos was born on October 16, 1944 in Kent County, Chestertown, Maryland, child of Dorothy Scott. She passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, after a courageous and strenuous battle with cancer. Pat grew up in the Eastern Shore of Maryland in the small town of Port Deposit. She finished high school at Jacob Tome Institute. After graduating, Pat went on to purse the nursing degree at Baltimore City College. While working at Baltimore City Hospital, she met her husband of 57 years, Raul Santos. Pat was a devoted, dedicated and down to earth wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Raul Santos of Fern Park, Florida, son Jeffrey Santos of Peyton, Colorado, daughter Ardel and son-in-law Jeffrey Cheffer of Longwood, Florida, daughter Melissa Santos of Casselberry, Florida, daugher Amanda Santos of Orlando, Florida, and grandchildren Jacquelyn Cheffer, Conner Cheffer and Aaron Rosenthal. A celebration of life was planned prior to Pat's passing while she was very much aware that she was surrounded by her loving family. We will miss you very much and will forever remember.



