|
|
Patricia M. Devine "Pat" went peacefully to our Lord December 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joseph Devine and her parents John and Juanita Murray. She is survived by her children: Daniel, Kathleen (Deglomine), Eileen (Warren), Mary (Canfield), Tom; their spouses and eleven grandchildren. Please find complete obituary at www.DignityMemorial.com. A Mass will be held on Jan. 11, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4001 Edgewater Dr, 32804 with a celebration of her life immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat can be made to Morning Star School, 930 Leigh Ave, 32804 or Lighthouse Central Florida, 215 E New Hampshire St., 32804
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020