Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Devine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Devine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia M. Devine Notice
Patricia M. Devine "Pat" went peacefully to our Lord December 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joseph Devine and her parents John and Juanita Murray. She is survived by her children: Daniel, Kathleen (Deglomine), Eileen (Warren), Mary (Canfield), Tom; their spouses and eleven grandchildren. Please find complete obituary at www.DignityMemorial.com. A Mass will be held on Jan. 11, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4001 Edgewater Dr, 32804 with a celebration of her life immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat can be made to Morning Star School, 930 Leigh Ave, 32804 or Lighthouse Central Florida, 215 E New Hampshire St., 32804
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -