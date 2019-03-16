Home

Patricia Ruth Ferguson

Patricia Ruth Ferguson, age 78, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. She was born on April 29, 1940 in Beckley, West Virginia. Patricia is survived by her daughters Donna Stover, Leslie Penuel, and Sherri Bunye; grandchildren Christina Stover, Andrew Ferguson, Rachel Bunye, and James Stover, Jr.; great-grandchildren Shealynn Van Zee, Aria Van Zee, and Alyssa Van Zee; sister Norma Lee Shrewsbury; and numerous friends, all who will miss her greatly.An intimate family graveside service will be held at 9:00 am on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, 1603 Greenwood St, Orlando, FL 32801, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Garry Ferguson.Please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com to leave a special message for Patricia's family in her online guestbook.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
