Patrick Hunt left this world Tuesday, March 5 at the age of 80. His wife, Mary and 3 adult children, Patricia Bell, Timothy and Daniel Hunt, were all by his side. He was born in New York City in 1938 and grew up in Bergen County New Jersey. Pat and Mary relocated their young family to the city of DeBary in 1973. Pat drove a semi-truck for Carolina/ABF for 28 years and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 385 before retiring in 2000. Patrick was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Julie Ann Post, who passed away in May of last year. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Patricia, sons Timothy and Daniel, 7 grandkids and 3 great grandkids. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 9:30am with a Memorial Service at 10:30am at the DeBary Civic Association 38 S.Shell Road DeBary, Florida 32713. Mark Spivey will be officiating.The family requests that friends and family join them for lunch following the service at the Civic Center.A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9:30am at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery 5525 US Highway 1 Mims, Florida 32754