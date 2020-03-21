|
Patsy Joanne Clark, age 85, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Richard H. Clark, Son, Dennis Chambers, Father, Hugh Aaron Chambers, and Mother, Nancy Smith. She is survived by Daughters, Cheryl R. Thompson, Cindy M. Romano and Teresa D. Payton, Son, Ricky Richardson, Grandchildren, Andrea N. Thompson, Jennifer Romano, Melinda A. Romano, Sarah Degraw, Rose Romano, Justin D. Isenhart, Daniel R. Isenhart, and many Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great-Grandchildren. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements by Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (East Orlando Chapel).
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020