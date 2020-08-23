1/1
Patsy Louise Pulliam
Patsy L. Pulliam, 79, of Winter Park, Florida passed away on August 21, 2020. Patsy was born in Columbia, Tennessee on April 2, 1941 to the late Mrs. June (nee; Crosser) and Mr. Albert Beatty Jr. Patsy was a devout member of the Winter Park Presbyterian Church. Patsy married the love of her life; Maurice Pulliam Jr. on March 12, 1965. She is survived by her children, Kate Land (Joe Land) and Christy Elder (Chris Elder). Her grandchildren, Anabelle Shelhorn, Sam Shelhorn, Abigail Elder and Charlotte Anne Elder. A graveside service will take place at Palm Cemetery in Winter Park. Please visit www.DignityMemorial.com for date and time.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
