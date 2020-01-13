|
Patsy Ruth Billings was born August 9, 1932 in Atlanta, Georgia. She went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 10, 2020.
Pat grew up in Coral Gables, Florida and graduated from Miss Harris School then attended Barry College in Miami before transferring to Rollins College.
Pat married Jerry Billings in 1953 and they had three wonderful children: Kimberly, Josh (and Monica), and Melissa. Pat loved her grandchildren Sarah, Jared (and Ashley), and Meryl.
Pat was President of the Ladies Auxillary of the Florida Bar Association and active in the Orlando Symphony. Her main interest of service was teaching bible studies and working with Campus Crusade for Christ.
She enjoyed spending time in North Carolina and traveling with family and friends. Pat was an avid reader, often staying up late to read multiple books at one time. She was an amazing cook and took great joy in the art of hospitality. Her unique love was finding good homes for stray animals.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 2pm at the Palm Cemetery 1005 N New York Ave, Winter Park, FL. There will be a reception following the service at a near by house. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to St. Paul's Presbyterian Church 4917 Eli St Orlando, FL 32804.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020