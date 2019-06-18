Paul Adam Prendergast



Paul Adam Prendergast passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 87. Paul was born to parents Martin Adam Prendergast and Odella Boyd on 10/03/1931 in Stowe, PA. Paul attended McKees Rocks, PA high school and met his bride to be, Joyce Eleanor Sowiski. He graduated from the University of Pittsburg in 1953 with a degree in Microbiology, a first-generation college graduate. Paul married Joyce, his high school sweetheart in 1954. He joined the army and was a veteran of the Cold War. The army recognized his degree in microbiology and he was assigned to a research lab at Walter Reed Hospital, Bethesda, Md. Paul was honorably discharged after 2 years and joined Abbott Laboratories, Washington DC area and Florida, in 1957, where he had a distinguished career for 40 years, retiring in 1997. Paul and Joyce moved from Maryland to Altamonte Springs, FL in 1975. He was an avid outdoorsman and hot air balloon pilot, passionate fan of football and basketball, and music lover, but most of all, a dedicated husband, father, and Pop(s). His wife, Joyce, passed away in January,2011. He is survived by his children, David, Diana, and Richard, his grandchildren, Matt, Mike, Jennifer, Eric, Alex, and Whitney, three step-grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and three great-step-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to attend his funeral service on Saturday July 13th at 11:30am, at Annunciation Catholic Church,1020 Montgomery Rd. Altamonte Springs, FL. 32714. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th fl., New York, NY 10001, or www.alzfdn.org. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 18 to June 23, 2019