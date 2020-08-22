1/1
Paul DiCiero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul DiCiero, 93, of Longwood, Florida died peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020. The son of John DiCiero and Assunta DiGregorio, he was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1926. Paul served in the Navy during WWII and the Korean War. He married his loving wife, Margaret Self, on August 17, 1957. A dedicated salesman for Dental-Ez for many years, he was also an avid golfer and photographer. Paul touched the lives of many in the Longwood community where he raised his family and lived faithfully for almost 50 years.

He is survived by his children Jeff, Vince, Gina, John, and Lisa; his 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. on September 4, 2020 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Altamonte Springs followed by the inurnment and Military Honors rendered by the United States Navy at Highland Memory Gardens at 11:45am.

Memorial donations may be made to Florida Sheriff's Boys Ranch (youthranches.org) as Paul has been an ardent supporter for many years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved