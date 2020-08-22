Paul DiCiero, 93, of Longwood, Florida died peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020. The son of John DiCiero and Assunta DiGregorio, he was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1926. Paul served in the Navy during WWII and the Korean War. He married his loving wife, Margaret Self, on August 17, 1957. A dedicated salesman for Dental-Ez for many years, he was also an avid golfer and photographer. Paul touched the lives of many in the Longwood community where he raised his family and lived faithfully for almost 50 years.
He is survived by his children Jeff, Vince, Gina, John, and Lisa; his 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. on September 4, 2020 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Altamonte Springs followed by the inurnment and Military Honors rendered by the United States Navy at Highland Memory Gardens at 11:45am.
Memorial donations may be made to Florida Sheriff's Boys Ranch (youthranches.org
) as Paul has been an ardent supporter for many years.