PAUL ELDON DAVIS, JR. passed away on a Cool Sunny Morning of Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 62. Paul was preceded in death by his Son Jason Sean Davis, Mother Donna Gaye (Burns) (Davis) Smith & Father Paul Eldon Davis, Sr. Paul is survived by his Wife Sherry Davis, Daughter Morgan Justiniano, older sister Lynne Dougherty, younger sister Brenda Davis & younger brother Shawn Davis. Paul had worked in the Hot Water Industry for over 30 years, that began with PVI Industries, Lochinvar Corporation, Ken Clary & Company and his Current Employer Family Armstrong International. He will be Missed & Remembered by All. Funeral Service will take place at Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home – Kissimmee, 1717 Old Boggy Creek Road, Kissimmee, FL. 34744 on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 am. A Military Color Guard Service at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, at 5525 U.S. Highway 1, Mims, FL 32754 on the same day at 3pm. Then All are Welcome, at a Gathering to Remember Paul after the Cemetery, which be held at Dixie Crossroads, 1475 Garden Street, Titusville, FL. 32796. In Lieu of Flowers Donations are requested to one of the following: Shriners Hospital (Donate.lovetotherescue.org) St. Jude Hospital (StJude.org/donate)
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020