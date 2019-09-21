|
Paul Marczak, 61, of Altamonte Springs, FL passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully in his sleep on September 4, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Joan (Ward) Marczak and his sister Lori (Godwin). Survived by his brother Larry (Annie) and nephew Jack Marczak (Elizabeth).
Paul was raised in Berwyn, IL, attended St. Odillo elementary school and Morton West High School. He graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. degree in Landscape Architecture and graduated from Rollins College, Winter Park, FL with an MBA degree. Paul moved to Florida in 1983 and worked the last 30 years with NAI Realvest in Maitland, FL. Paul's passions were his work, gardening, music, swimming, and biking.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10 am at the Banfield Funeral Home in Winter Park, FL. A burial service will be held in October at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. Memorials in lieu of flowers are preferred to the Nature Conservancy or to a .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019