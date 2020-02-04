Home

Paul L. Tavel

Paul L. Tavel Notice
Paul L. Tavel, 81, a longtime resident of College Park and beloved community member, died Wednesday, January 29th. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn, his daughter Holly, both of Orlando; and his brother Lee, of Winter Park. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul D. and Libby Tavel, of Orlando, and his son, Brian.

Service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Gotha, Monday Feb 10th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
