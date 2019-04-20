Paul Haack died on April 8th 2019 at the age of 92. Paul was born on September 26, 1926 to Paul Haack Sr. and Esther (Ludwig) Haack in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He attended high school at Rufus King High. He received a BS in Forestry / Wildlife from the University of Minnesota and earned a Masters Degree in Forest Statistics from Yale. Paul was a sergeant in the U.S. Army in 1950 and shortly thereafter fell in love with his dear wife Kathleen Chappelle. They were married October 21, 1951 and were happily married for 67 years until Paul's passing. Most of Paul's life was spent outdoors. As a research statistician, he worked for the U.S. Forest Service as well as the US Fish & Wildlife Service. Paul and Kathy have been active members at St. Luke's Ev. Lutheran Church since 1991. Paul loved his family and especially his canoes: making several annual trips to Canada & Alaska. For his work and dedication to the outdoors, he was elected a fellow to the Explorers Club. He is survived by his wife Kathy Haack; his son Steve Haack; grandsons Adam and Matt Stanchina; and great grand baby Harper Jo Stanchina. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Oviedo on Tuesday 4/23/2019 at 11:00AMMemorials may be directed to St. Luke's Lutheran Church - School Expansion Appeal2021 W State Road 426Oviedo, FL 32765 Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary