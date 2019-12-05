Home

Paul Robson Sailer

In loving memory of Paul Robson Sailer, age 85, who passed away at his home in Apopka, FL, on December 6, 2018. Paul was born in Germantown, PA, on November 19, 1933 to Elizabeth Robson Crelier & William Paul Sailer. He was one of four siblings, Barbara Berofsky (deceased), Joan Pohlhaus & Stephen Sailer. In 1958, he married Joan Elizabeth Pace (deceased) & had three children: Elizabeth Ann Burke (deceased), David Wayne Sailer & Diana Leigh Taylor as well as 3 grandchildren: Amy Elizabeth Burke, Jeffery Darrington Taylor & William Robson Taylor. Paul grew up in Philadelphia, served 4 years in the Navy & graduated from Penn State. He made is career as an engineer before retiring in Orlando, FL. He served his community in many ways, most notably by helping 100's of people to get & stay sober while maintaining his own sobriety for 20+ years. Paul also enjoyed tennis, old movies & jazz. But he especially loved gathering with his family & friends for family meals & special holidays. Paul was truly a class act with a keen intellect and a fantastic sense of humor. We miss you dearly!
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
