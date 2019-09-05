Home

Pauline Marie McClain

Pauline "Polly" McClain, age 95, passed away Tuesday morning, September 3. Born April 6, 1924, in Valentine, Indiana, Polly had been a resident at Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee since 2009. Born to missionary parents, Polly grew up in China. She married Dale McClain in 1944. The McClains began what was to become a lifelong missionary career with the Oriental Missionary Society when they returned to China in 1948. Over the years they served in India, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Indonesia. An accomplished pianist, music performance and teaching were central to Polly's many ministries. Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Aileen French, brother Harold French, and husband Dale McClain. She is survived by her three children, Carol Bassett, Dick (and Pam) McClain, and Doug (and Rorie) McClain, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Good Samaritan Village sometime in October. Memorial Gifts may be sent to ONE Mission Society, PO Box A, Greenwood, IN 46142.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
