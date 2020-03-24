|
Pedro Rafael Rubio, age 84, passed away of heart failure with his family at his side on March 23, 2020. He is predeceased by his father, Pedro Pascual Rubio, mother, Maria Christina Pinilla, sisters, Nelva Millan and Dinorah Ortiz, and his grandson, Pedro Javier Rubio. Pedro is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Bilma Rubio, his daughter Vivian S. Oviedo, his sons Pedro M. Rubio and Lionel E. Rubio, his grandchildren: Jorge Oviedo, Vanessa Oviedo, Lauren Rubio, Tanner Rubio, Reese Rubio, Alexander Rubio, and great-grandchildren: Chloe Oviedo, JP Oviedo, Elijah Figueroa, and Zariah Martinez, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, in-laws, friends and extended family.
Born March 4, 1936, in Bayamo, Oriente, Cuba, Pedro immigrated to the USA in 1960. After much hard work, sacrifice, persistence, good fortune, and the grace of God, he was blessed to have realized the American Dream. He was an avid storyteller, graced with an affable and jovial personality. He brought joy not only to his family but to many others. His was a life well lived. Blessed be his memory.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. However, for those able to attend, a viewing will be held at Family Funeral Care, 13001 South John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL from 2:00 to 5:00 on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Due to recent health circumstances, please note viewings will be limited to no more than 10 persons at a time and social distancing will be requested. To obtain further information regarding funeral arrangements or leave a condolence message for the family online, visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020