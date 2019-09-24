Orlando Sentinel Notices
Peggy D. Mattingly Notice
age 85, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was the widow of Robert Monroe Mattingly, Sr. Peggy was born on May 22, 1934 in Mitcham, Surrey, England; daughter of the late Willie and Doris Morgan. Peggy was born in London in the depths of the Great Depression. During World War 2, she, with older brother Pat, was sent to live with Grandparents in Ixworth to avoid the bombings. They returned to London in time to celebrate VE-Day at the end of the war. Peggy met future husband Bob, a US Air Force serviceman, in 1957. They married, and son Rob was born in an Air Force hospital in Turkey in 1958. As a military family during the Cold War, they lived in a number of different countries, including England, Turkey, & Spain, as well as several US states. Peggy became an Orlando resident in 1970, working several part-time jobs while caring for her family. In her 40's, Peggy decided to become a nurse. She worked at Winter Park Hospital, and later was with Hospice of Central Florida, working in home health. Upon retirement, England was often her favored destination, as most of her extended family were there. She also journeyed in a conversion van across the USA on more than one occasion with Bob, Pat & June (Pat's wife). Peggy, also known as "Peggy Penguin" due to a wet, cold theme park adventure, will be sorely missed, but never forgotten as mother, sister, aunt & cousin to her loving family. Peggy is survived by her son, Robert Monroe Mattingly, Jr. of Orlando; and a brother, Capt. Patrick John Morgan and his wife, June, of England. Funeral Services are Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home Receptions - East Orlando Chapel, 895 S. Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822. Visitation is Monday, preceding the service from 9:30 am to 10:00 am. Interment will be on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Florida 33513. To share your memories of Peggy or leave a special condolence message for her family, please visit www.newcomerorlando.com/obituaries
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
