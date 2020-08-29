1/1
Peggy Elaine Friel R.N. ; B.S.N.
MAY 22, 1948 – SEPTEMBER 8, 2015

Five years ago we lost our beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Sister-in-law, Grandmother, Aunt, and Best Friend after she lost her fight with Renal Cell (Kidney) Cancer.

Peggy was a career Nurse of 43 years, 39 years in Mother-Baby Nursing at Advent Health-Winter Park (former WP Memorial).

She was loved and is survived by her daughters Rachael Donaldson (Scott) and Emily Anthony (Matt), her grandchildren Ashleigh and Will Hambleton, Ryan and Reese Donaldson, Ryleigh Anthony, her brother James Pierdominici, and her husband Charles.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Sep. 8, 2020.
