Peggy Mae Banks, age 91, of Orlando, FL passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1929 to William and Ella Tress in Baltimore, MD. After graduating from Patterson Park High School, Peggy held secretarial positions with a number of businesses. She concluded her secretarial career at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Peggy married Norman Earl Banks in 1955. While living in Baltimore, their activities included boating on Chesapeake Bay, travelling and skiing. In the 1970s, she obtained a private pilot's license and was a member of The Ninety-Nines, the International Organization of Women Pilots.Peggy and Norman moved to Orlando in 1997. In the years prior to Norman's death in 2009, they continued to travel, attend shows and were extremely fond of dancing. Peggy is survived by several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, September 12 at Family Funeral Care – Hunter's Creek, 13001 S. John Young Parkway, with Mike Caroline officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to the American Diabetes Association
. Condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareorlando.com