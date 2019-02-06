Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 898-2561
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:45 PM
Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando
1217 Trinity Woods Lane
Maitland, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Harbilas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny Harbilas

Notice Condolences Flowers

Penny Harbilas Notice
Penelope (Penny) Harbilas, 92, of Orlando, died on January 31, 2019 after a long and happy life. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, with a Trisagion service at 7:45 p.m., at Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 E. Curry Ford Road, Orlando, Florida. Funeral service begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando, 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland, Florida 32751. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, 1603 Greenwood St., Orlando. A reception will follow at the church hall at Holy Trinity. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity. See the full obituary at careyhand.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now