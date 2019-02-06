|
|
Penelope (Penny) Harbilas, 92, of Orlando, died on January 31, 2019 after a long and happy life. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, with a Trisagion service at 7:45 p.m., at Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 E. Curry Ford Road, Orlando, Florida. Funeral service begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando, 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland, Florida 32751. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, 1603 Greenwood St., Orlando. A reception will follow at the church hall at Holy Trinity. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity. See the full obituary at careyhand.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019