|
|
Perry Frasure Hull, Jr., Florida Citrus Grower/Broker and longtime resident of Brevard County passed away Monday December 30, 2019 at his Tennessee home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his mother Emily Hull, wife Katherine (Kathy), His daughters; Stacey Hull-Walsh (husband George), Allison Inman, Rachael Hull, Brothers Robert Hull (wife Sandy), Ford Hull, Grandchildren; Brianna Jamgochian, Gavin Amedro, Felicity Inman, Braxton Walsh and special family friend Heidi Sommers.
Services will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 at 4PM at the Coffee County Funeral Chapel in Manchester Tn.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020