More Obituaries for Peter Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Frederick Allen


1961 - 2019
Peter Frederick Allen Notice
Peter Allen of Kissimmee FL entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on July 20, 2019. Born to Paul F. Allen and Cecelia D. Burns (Allen) on October 9, 1961.

Peter is survived by his father Paul F. Allen; step mother, Teri Latham; Sister, Peper Martin and significant other, Angel Stone, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in Peter's name. A private celebration of life will be held in the near future.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 26 to July 28, 2019
