Peter Gino Bettini, a pizza pie man, actor, and veteran passed away on Sunday, April 7th, 2019. He was 86. The son of the late Giovanni Bettini and Giovannina Billotta Bettini, he was born in Morcone, Italy March 4, 1933.Surviving family members include his siblings Carmine Bettini and Susan Bettini Castle of California, two nieces (Nina Rinaldi and Camella Rinaldi) and one nephew (Angelo Rinaldi) by his predeceased sister Mary Rinaldi of New York; a nephew Anthony Bettini, and a niece Bonnie Bettini by his brother Carmine Bettini.Services will be held at the Baldwin Fairchild at Chapel Hill 2420 Harrell Rd., Orlando, FL 32817 on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 10am followed by internment at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, FL 32754 at 2pm.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019