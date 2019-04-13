Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin-Fairchild At Chapel Hill
2420 Harrell Rd
Orlando, FL 32817
(407) 671-3919
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Bettini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Gino Bettini

Notice Condolences Flowers

Peter Gino Bettini Notice
Peter Gino Bettini, a pizza pie man, actor, and veteran passed away on Sunday, April 7th, 2019. He was 86. The son of the late Giovanni Bettini and Giovannina Billotta Bettini, he was born in Morcone, Italy March 4, 1933.Surviving family members include his siblings Carmine Bettini and Susan Bettini Castle of California, two nieces (Nina Rinaldi and Camella Rinaldi) and one nephew (Angelo Rinaldi) by his predeceased sister Mary Rinaldi of New York; a nephew Anthony Bettini, and a niece Bonnie Bettini by his brother Carmine Bettini.Services will be held at the Baldwin Fairchild at Chapel Hill 2420 Harrell Rd., Orlando, FL 32817 on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 10am followed by internment at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, FL 32754 at 2pm.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now