Peter Graver of Deltona, Florida went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was a beloved husband to Joanne Graver of 40 years, father to daughters Jamie Graver and Elizabeth Crouch, grandfather to Reid and Theodore Crouch, brother to JoAnn Clark, the late Lois Leibold, Glenda "Franny" Graver, Evelyn D'Agostino, and Patricia Oakes; and nieces and nephews. Peter was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, God-fearing Christian, Vietnam veteran, retired Bellsouth employee of 33 years and lover of sports. Celebration of life to be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store