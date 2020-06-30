Peter Lawrence Graver
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Graver of Deltona, Florida went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was a beloved husband to Joanne Graver of 40 years, father to daughters Jamie Graver and Elizabeth Crouch, grandfather to Reid and Theodore Crouch, brother to JoAnn Clark, the late Lois Leibold, Glenda "Franny" Graver, Evelyn D'Agostino, and Patricia Oakes; and nieces and nephews. Peter was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, God-fearing Christian, Vietnam veteran, retired Bellsouth employee of 33 years and lover of sports. Celebration of life to be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved