Peter (Pete) Woodward Daiger passed away Dec 30, 2019 in Orlando, FL at age 65. He worked and enjoyed life in the Winter Park/Maitland area since 1972. He is survived by his daughter Brittainy Daiger of Deland, FL and son Brett Daiger of Harrison, AR, their mother Kim Hudson Daiger of Harrison, AR, his mother Shirley Aldrich Daiger, brother M. Bruce Daiger and wife Carole, their daughter Kelly (all of Winter Park, FL), four cousins, and many friends. His father Gordon Daiger passed six weeks earlier on Nov 16, 2019.
Pete was born in South Hampton, NY on Oct 14, 1954. He attended K-12 at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. where he lived until graduation, except for two years in Japan during his father's Navy service. He spent many summers with his maternal grandparents in East Hampton, Long Island, NY where he loved golfing with his grandfather Malcolm Aldrich.
After high school, Pete moved to Winter Park, FL to attend Rollins college, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and beginning his career serving the public for over 35 years. He loved his work, was good at what he did, and was known by peers as always being "in the right place at the right time."
On 7/7/77 he became an Edgewood PD dispatcher before transferring to Maitland PD for several years. His policework expanded to Orange County Sheriff's Office where he spent time solving crimes in their white-collar division. After full-time work with OCSO, he continued as a reserve deputy while working security for Barnett and Washington Mutual banks, returning to OCSO full-time until eventually retiring as a reserve sergeant. During his law enforcement years, he was a member of the IAFCI Florida chapter. Pete's career concluded with his work for FEMA.
Pete was raised Episcopalian, joined Aloma Baptist Church in Winter Park, and was baptized in October of 1989. He had a big heart and made friends wherever he went. A memorial will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Police Benevolent Foundation or Fraternal Order of Police.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020