Joe was born August 30,1944 in Traverse City, MI. He died in his home Orlando, FL on December 1, 2019. Joe is an Army veteran. He had 4 children Angie, Joey, Travis, and Tracee Jo.
He is preceded in death by his father Bill Ray, his mother Loryce McDonald, sister Gail Whitstine, his brother Carl Ray. He is survived by his 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, his brothers Dave, Ed, Mike, his sister Lori, lots of nieces, nephews and friends.
His celebration of life will be held at The Eagles Club- Goldenrod Rd Orlando, FL Friday 12/6 from 11-2.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019