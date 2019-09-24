Home

Allen J. Harden Funeral Home
1800 North Donnelly Street
Mount Dora, FL 32757
(352) 383-8178
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Allen J. Harden Funeral Home
1800 North Donnelly Street
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Allen J. Harden Funeral Home
1800 North Donnelly Street
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Philip Starling, 98, passed away on September 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife Ruth. He is survived by his children Jerry, Elleen, and David along with their spouses. He also had many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday September 29, 2019 from 2PM to 4 PM. A Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday September 30, 2019 at 10AM. Burial will follow the service at Ocoee Cemetery. Allen J Harden Funeral Home Mount Dora, Florida. 352-383-8178.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
