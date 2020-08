Or Copy this URL to Share

Phyllis "Diane" Quinn went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020 at the age of 77. She will be remembered and will be dearly missed by her son, Michael Siracuse and his wife Maria of Oviedo, FL; Daughter Brenda Siracuse of Daytona Beach, FL; Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her best friend, Gail, and her 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



