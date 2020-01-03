|
Phyllis Elaine Cosgrove age 86, of Winter Park, Florida, passed away January 1, 2020. She was born June 5, 1933 in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of the late James and Dorothy Lyons. Prior to her retirement Phyllis was a supervisor for the New York Telephone Company. Mrs. Cosgrove is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Leo Cosgrove, two sons Mark (Laura), and Michael (Heather) Cosgrove. She is also survived by her sister Kathleen (Edward) Clark, two grandchildren Maeve, and Catherine Cosgrove. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church at 10:00 AM located at 526 N. Park Ave. Winter Park, Fl., 32789. Interment will follow at Palm Cemetery located at 1005 N. N.Y. Ave. Winter Park, Fl., 32789. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in her name to Cornerstone Hospice, by phone 1(888) 728-6234, by mail to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation 2445 Lane Park Rd. Tavares, Florida 32778. Arrangements entrusted to COLLISON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME (407) 678-4500
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020