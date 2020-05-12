Priscilla "Joan" Clark, age 89, of College Park, passed peacefully on May 9, 2020, after a year-long illness. Joan was born on April 12, 1931, in New York City, New York to Matilda McMurray and John Tuerck. She moved to Orlando, Florida in 1972.



Joan was a devoted wife to the late Charles W. Clark and mother to her three daughters, Priscilla Kehoe (Terry Kehoe), Barbara Lee (John Lee), and Cindy O'Brien. The joys of her life were her three grandsons Ryan Kehoe (Kelsey Kehoe), Brendan Kehoe, and Austin Lee. She spent countless hours with them, attending many of their school activities and sporting events. Nothing made her happier than taking her grandsons for burgers and shakes.



Joan lived an extremely full life. She was a successful sales representative for a parochial school uniform company for many years in New York. After moving to Orlando, she was an American Greetings merchandiser, servicing many local Orlando stores.



Joan was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She particularly enjoyed her time with her sisters in the Council of Catholic Women and took great pleasure in participating in their service to the Church.



In addition to her family, Joan leaves many friends and extended family. She will be greatly missed.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Westminster Towers - Lucerne and VITAS for their wonderful care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. A graveside service for the immediate family was held and a Mass in her honor will take place at a later date.



