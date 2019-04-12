|
|
Toy, age 71, passed away on March 12, 2019. Born Rachanee Ruenchuen in 1947 in Thailand, she went to business college and worked as a secretary for the U.S. Army. She met her husband Bruce in Hawaii, and married in 1982. After daughter Heather and son Joshua were born, the family moved in 1988 to Casselberry, FL where she started a home daycare business. She helped raise and teach many children, being known as Mama Toy. A prayer session was held March 21 at a Thai Buddhist Temple in Tampa, FL. ---------- We will always love you!
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019