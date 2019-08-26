|
Rachel "Randi" Randall Clayton was born January 5, 1949 in Jacksonville, Florida and raised in Madison, Florida. She graduated Valedictorian of her high school class. She attended Agnes Scott, then completed her BA at Florida State University and Master of Education at Valdosta State College. She continued her studies at Oxford University in London. She taught school around the Tifton, Georgia area. Later, she moved to the Orlando area and continued to teach at Ivy Lane Head Start. Her life was thoroughly devoted to Christ. She was an active member of Calvary Orlando Church. Throughout her life, she faithfully attended women's bible studies and prayer groups. She was always an example of Christ in the love she showed and the prayers she prayed over others. She passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. She is survived by her stepmother, Joan B. Clayton and brothers: Gordon Ashely Jr, Charles Clayton III, Clay Clayton, Cole Clayton and sisters: Theo Ashley Meadows and Hope Clayton Roll along with many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Thursday August 29th at 11 a.m. at Calvary Orlando Church 1199 Clay Avenue, Winter Park.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019